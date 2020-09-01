The Rozsa Center: Lula Del Ray and other upcoming events

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Manual Cinema’s Lula Del Ray is showing this Friday, September 4, at 7:30 p.m., streaming as a free event to the public.

The film is part Coen Brothers’ wistful tale, part Lynchian flair, a story about a young girl who lives under a satellite array and becomes enamored with a country music duo, so much so that she runs away and discovers more in the world than she hoped or bargained for.

Lula Del Ray uses overhead projectors, multiple screens, puppets, and a live music ensemble, as well as more, to bring its story to life.

Along with the showing, the Rosza’s Gallery A will be open to the public for an exhibition lasting from Sept. 1 - 16.

The exhibition, Superior Wilderness: Art from the Isle Royale Collection—originally intended for March—was postponed after the pandemic hit.

When asked how he felt about the upcoming year for the center, the Chair of the Rozsa, Jared Anderson, remarked “We are very much open, and there are very much opportunities for people to visit, to view, and to participate in the arts.”

