The Firestation, Marquette’s first recreational marijuana shop, now open

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette’s first recreational marijuana shop is now open for business. Around 3 p.m. Monday customers were lined up outside the Firestation on Washington Street.

The same owners have a shop in Negaunee Township where they’ve seen early success. The new location provides a variety of marijuana products as well as detailed information on each item.

“It’s just wonderful that we have a lot more space to accommodate our customers, we’ve put a lot of thought and hard work into the customer flow and how we’re going to give the best experience for our customers, everything from how the products are presented to information that we’re able to give them was considered with this store,” said Co-Owner, Logan Stauber.

The store is located at 351 W. Washington Street, It’s open for pre-orders, in-store sales and curb-side pickup. Customers must be at least 21 years of age in order to purchase.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.