Seasonal & quiet day

An overall quiet stretch through tomorrow. Then, a strong system will move across Ontario on Thursday. It will bring showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front starting in the morning. However, the main hazard will be strong winds. Projected wind gusts will be in excess of 40mph. This will lead to large waves, rip currents, beach erosion, and minor lakeshore flooding along Lake Superior. Take this as a heads up to bring in outdoor furniture or anything that could easily be toppled by strong winds.

Today: Mostly to partly sunny and mild

· Highs: Low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

· Highs: Low to mid-70s

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. Plus, strong winds

· Highs: Mid 60s west, upper 60s to 70° elsewhere

Friday: Partly cloudy, few showers early and seasonably cool

· Highs: Upper 60s

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds

· Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and rainy

· Highs: Mid 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy with drizzle early

· Highs: Around 60°

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.