Old Navy will pay employees to be poll workers for 2020 election

(Gray News) – Old Navy is ready to foot the bill to get their workers to sign up to be poll workers for the upcoming presidential election.

Facing a potential shortage, the retailer announced plans to pay its store employees to serve as poll workers. They may also get paid by their local election commissions.

“We are constantly inspired by our store teams, with their passion for community work and fostering a sense of belonging both in and outside of our store walls,” said company CEO Nancy Green.

“Every voice in this country matters and deserves to be heard at the polls, and if we at Old Navy can be even a small part of making that process more accessible to the communities we call home, we are on board.”

Old Navy has some 50,000 employees at more than 1,000 stores.

The offer comes on National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.

Rise and shine, it’s time to #HelpAmericaVote! Today is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day and election officials across the country need election workers to ensure a free, fair, and accessible election in November. Learn more at https://t.co/zuZVlLIo2y pic.twitter.com/j9Apa77vxW — Election Asst. Comm. (@EACgov) September 1, 2020

