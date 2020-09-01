Negaunee mom prepares to send two kids back to school

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Like so many times since March, Pam Dost plays ball with her two boys. She’s had more time with them than she ever anticipated this year. When school moved online in March she became their teacher, their lunch buddy, their friend on the playground and while she’s enjoyed it, she says it’s time to get back to a routine.

“Pinterest was my best friend”, said Dost. “A lot of people shared ideas and I just implemented them with them and I think they had fun doing them, butIi don’t think it’s something that I can sustain.”

Dost and her husband are both now back to work full time. Together they made the decision to send their kids back to Lakeview Elementary, a decision that carries a lot of weight but also one she says they’re confident in.

“I just know the teachers are doing what they can and what they can control and they’ll do everything to keep our kids safe because they want to be there as well,” she said.

Dost has been talking with her two boys Wyatt and Cooper for weeks. The 1st and 4th graders practice wearing masks, talk about not sharing masks and the importance of social distancing. There’s a lot to talk through, a lot of changes.

“We’ve done a lot of talking, school’s not going to be what it was in February,” said Dost. “We are all learning, we need to be patient. We are practicing wearing our masks, a little more everyday.”

There is no rule book, no parent knows exactly how to prepare. It’s new for everyone this year and dost says she’s just grateful for the staff and the teachers at Lakeview Elementary. Their excitement is contagious, she says and has allowed her to breathe a bit easier knowing they’re taking safety and the return of school seriously. And when it all feels a little too heavy, she tells herself, this isn’t forever.

“Hopefully sooner rather than later we’re back to what we remember pre-covid and just try and take some deep breaths and take it day by day at this point,” she said.

