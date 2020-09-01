Michigan Corrections Organization ‘pushes back’ against MDOC understaffing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One organization who supports corrections officers in the state is pushing back against understaffing and other issues in the state’s prison system.

The Michigan Corrections Organization says Michigan prisons have been “mismanaged by the Department of Corrections (MDOC) administration.” The organization says this has caused dangerous working conditions for officers, which it says are not being addressed by the MDOC.

In response, the Michigan Corrections Organization says its working to educate the public and state legislators on the issue. The organization has planned three pickets--in Detroit, Jackson, and Marquette--to do just that.

Detroit : Wednesday, Sept. 2 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. outside the Detroit Detention Center, 17601 Mound Rd., Detroit, MI 48212

Jackson : Thursday, Sept. 3 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Parnall Road and Cooper Street, Jackson, MI 49201

Marquette: Tuesday, Sept. 8 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. outside Marquette Branch Prison, 1960 US-41, Marquette, MI 49855

“The unsafe staffing levels and dangerous conditions inside Michigan prisons must be addressed immediately. Concerned citizens and family members are encouraged to join current Corrections Officers in these informational pickets,” the Michigan Corrections Organization said in a release.

TV6 has reached out to the Michigan Department of Corrections for comment on these pickets, but has not heard back at the time of posting. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.