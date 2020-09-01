Advertisement

Michigan airports split $14.7M in federal infrastructure grants

Three U.P airports are receiving funds.
Delta County Airport sign. FILE
Delta County Airport sign. FILE(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Press Release/WLUC) - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday that the federal governent will award more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Michigan airports will be splitting more than $14.7 million in grants. The FAA is awarding federal grants to the following airports in the State of Michigan:

  • $1,957,480 to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport for infrastructure improvements and a zero emissions vehicle.
  • $1,848,736 to Delta County Airport to install an emergency generator and rebuild runway lighting.
  • $1,915,654 to Bishop International Airport in Flint to rebuild perimeter fencing and reconfigure an existing taxiway.
  • $3,786,194 to Sawyer International Airport in Gwinn to improve utilities and expand a building.
  • $3,067,462 to Ford Airport in Iron Mountain to rehabilitate a runway, taxiway and other airport surfaces, including sealing.
  • $2,000,000 to the State of Michigan for airports throughout the state.
  • $58,500 to Presque Isle County Airport to improve runway surfaces, including sealing.
  • $72,420 to Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City for infrastructure improvements and a zero emissions vehicle.

“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s Airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.

Press Release and Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UP airports to receive millions from USDOT for infrastructure improvements

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Three Upper Michigan airports are getting a combined $8.7 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for infrastructure improvements.

News

Michigan Corrections Organization ‘pushes back’ against MDOC understaffing

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Informational pickets are planned through the next week in Detroit, Jackson and Marquette.

News

Negaunee mom prepares to send two kids back to school

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
She’s been preparing for this day for weeks

News

The Rozsa Center: Lula Del Ray and other upcoming events

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Jared Anderson, Chair of the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts, regarding the upcoming showing up Lula Del Ray, as well as other events slated for later this Fall.

Latest News

News

Rozsa Interview

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A discussion with Jared Anderson, Chair of the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts, regarding the upcoming showing up Lula Del Ray, as well as other events slated for later this Fall.

News

Critical blood-drive in Calumet

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
The UP Blood Center held a blood drive in Calumet to collect blood for surgeries.

News

Alzheimer’s Association invites Marquette-area residents to join 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the region.

VOD Recordings

Alzheimer’s Association invites Marquette-area residents to join 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Alzheimer’s Association invites Marquette-area residents to join 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 19

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

The Firestation, Marquette’s first recreational marijuana shop, now open

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Firestation, a recreational marijuana shop, is now open in Downtown Marquette