Marquette City Commission wants to review no smoking ordinance

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday night the Marquette City Commission looked at reviewing the no smoking ordinance regarding city beaches and parks.

The issues was before the commission during a public hearing at their regular meeting. In June the commission asked the City Attorney to revise the current ordinance and include banning smoking at public beaches and parks within the city.

Monday night several commissioners had issues with the language of the ordinance and it was moved to have city staff revise it and bring it back to the commission within 60 days.

“We’re trying to clean up our beaches a little bit, we’re trying to make the interactions on the beaches a little more comfortable for everybody and we’re just trying to make it a little more pleasant experience for people, I think that is what the commission is looking for,” said Marquette City Manager, Mike Angeli.

The commission also a public hearing for September 14 to amend the water, sewer and stormwater ordinances. This as the Commission prepares for it’s annual budget discussions.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.