Exciting first day of school for North Star Academy

North Star Montessori Academy's first day of class.
North Star Montessori Academy's first day of class.(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students returned to in-person learning at North Star Montessori Academy on Tuesday for the first time since March.

Superintendent and Principal, Andrea Ballard, said their day couldn’t get any better.

“It has been great,” Ballard said. “We have worked so hard planning, preparing, practicing for today and this morning went off perfectly!”

The first couple of days will be geared towards students practicing new procedures such as staying with their cohorts, using hand sanitizer, knowing where to walk in the hallways and wearing masks.

Ballard said social distancing is easier to practice because 40 percent of the students chose to learn virtually this year. Only one classroom is allowed in the lunchroom and outdoor areas at a time.

“The students are sitting at their own spaces,” Special Education teacher Errica Ingram said. “They’re working at their own spaces. We have to remind them every once in a while, when they walk away from their table, to make sure they have their mask on. But, overall, it’s going well.”

Fifth grader Torah Brindle has the routine all figured out.

“I do recommend cloth masks because they’re comfortable and they’re easy to breathe in and I don’t really mind the masks,” Brindle said. “It’s just like doing the exact same thing but with washing your hands a lot and using hand sanitizer and wearing a mask.”

All in all, it was an exciting day for everyone.

“They all had smiles on their faces,” Ingram said. “They wanted a hug. They wanted a high five. It was so amazing. They were happy to see us, we were happy to see them.”

