Escanaba Public Library to open for inside use Sept. 8

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Public Library will soon be open to patrons.

The library will be open for walk-in use beginning Tuesday, September 8. Hours will be from 9:00 am. to 10:00 a.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m, Monday through Friday.

Browsing, checking out materials, computer use, printing, photocopying and faxing services will be available with no appointment necessary. Library visits will be limited to one hour and masks are required.

The library will continue to offer drive-up services from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Library patrons may place their own holds via the library’s online catalog at www.escanabalibrary.org, or call the library at 906-789-7323 for staff assistance.

Materials return, photocopy, scan and fax services are also provided via driveup. “

We are excited to welcome the public back into the library and to continue the drive-up option for the convenience and comfort of patrons who prefer remote service,” said Library Director Carolyn Stacey.

For more information on the library’s reopening plans and to access the virtual collection of e-books, digital audiobooks, magazines, video streaming and more, visit the library online at www.escanabalibrary.org.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.