Enrollment numbers have decreased at Discovery Central

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Discovery central, which focuses on preschool and kindergarten, is one school that’s seeing a decrease in enrollment this year due to COVID-19.

Megan Simmons, Assistant Program Director of Discovery Central, said that numbers have decreased due to the pandemic.

“When COVID-19 hit, it meant that we did lose some families unfortunately, and we would really love to see an improvement in that soon.”

The school, which typically cuts enrollment off at 18 kids, is averaging 9 to 16 kids daily. However, although numbers are low, the center wants to keep it slightly lower than normal.

“We still are not going to necessarily go full because we want to stay safe for our families and for our staff,” Simmons said.

However, safety precautions are not ending at the number of students, according to Simmons.

“Because we have fresh air and sunshine, we feel like that is one of the safer environments that we can offer our children and our staff at this time. We eat outside, we rest outside. We’re outside 100 percent of the time.”

And as families arrive for the day, staff will meet families outside in the parking lot for temperature checks.

“When we have weather that doesn’t allow us to be outside, and we are inside at our downtown location, we do wear a mask,” Simmons said.

While education has changed everywhere, discovery central has not changed its daily activities

“They get to dig in the dirt, they catch frogs, they are interacting with wildlife in a safe way. We dig for worms. We build out of tree stumps. We do all of this wonderful nature-based hands on leaning every day,” she said.

School begins Sept. 8 for Discovery Central, and Simmons is more than ready for the first day.

“I can’t wait for the school year to start. I’m so excited. I just want to rip the band aid off and get going on it. There’s been a lot of buildup for this school year and a lot of nerves for parents and I just want to get into it.”

If you’re interested in enrollment or job opportunities, you can visit their website more information.

