Critical blood-drive in Calumet

The UP Blood Center tries to meet blood requirements.
The UP Blood Center tries to meet blood requirements.
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center hosted a much-needed blood drive on August 31st.

With the summer season still going and hospitals getting back to surgeries, the need for new blood right now is critical.

“We’ve been needing more and more to keep up with all these new surgeries,” said Jaceley Babcock, a med lab technician. “It’s summertime, so people are always out traveling and not donating as much anyway. We always have a critical need in the summer.”

The blood center will be hosting drives this coming week in Escanaba and Sault Saint Marie.

