Cleaning up after the tornado

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Delta County Monday. It left a building in pieces and people cleaning up the mess.

“As you can see, stuff is 40 acres away. It got blown that far,” said Joe Brow, a man helping clean up after the tornado.

Last night’s tornado touched down in Wells Township and tore down power lines and Pine Ridge Storage sheds.

“We’re estimating the windspeeds to be around 95 mph maximum with the tornado which puts it in the category of an EF1 classification,” said Matt Zike, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service says the U.P. gets about one tornado a year but Monday’s tornado was the third one for the month of August.

“Back on August 9, during the evening, we had two tornadoes that touch down in Iron County,” said Zike.

Like those two tornadoes, this EF1 tornado could have been a lot worse.

“It looks like the path length for tornado standards was relatively short. Probably less than a half a mile,” said Zike.

But for the people left picking up their belongings, it’s not easy.

“People are actually helping other people with stuff. Obviously, this guy’s storage shed got moved into the other guy’s storage shed and everything is mixed up and thrown around,” said Brow.

Right now, the management at Pine Ridge Storage is working on helping everyone gather their belongings and keeping what’s there, safe. There’s no word on rebuilding at this time.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.