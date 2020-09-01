Blood drive tomorrow in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Guardian Flight, previously Valley Med Flight, is hosting its second blood drive tomorrow at the helicopter hangar in Escanaba.

From two p.m. until six p.m., you can give blood to help out your neighbors in Upper Michigan. All blood collected tomorrow, stays in the U.P.

You’ll need a photo I.D. and everyone will be required to wear a face mask and undergo a health screening.

“Last time we had between 20 and 25 people that came through and were able to donate blood. So, it was actually quite a success. We weren’t sure what to expect because we had never hosted a blood drive before and the turnout was phenomenal. We were very excited to be able to do it again,” said Carrie Bartel-Petrin, Membership Manager for AirMedCare Network.

Walk ins are welcome but if you’d like to schedule an appointment, you can call Carrie at (906) 241-3855.

