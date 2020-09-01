Advertisement

Blood drive tomorrow in Escanaba

At the Guardian Flight helicopter hangar.
Blood types currently needed in the U.P.
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Guardian Flight, previously Valley Med Flight, is hosting its second blood drive tomorrow at the helicopter hangar in Escanaba.

From two p.m. until six p.m., you can give blood to help out your neighbors in Upper Michigan. All blood collected tomorrow, stays in the U.P.

You’ll need a photo I.D. and everyone will be required to wear a face mask and undergo a health screening.

“Last time we had between 20 and 25 people that came through and were able to donate blood. So, it was actually quite a success. We weren’t sure what to expect because we had never hosted a blood drive before and the turnout was phenomenal. We were very excited to be able to do it again,” said Carrie Bartel-Petrin, Membership Manager for AirMedCare Network.

Walk ins are welcome but if you’d like to schedule an appointment, you can call Carrie at (906) 241-3855.

For more information on what types of blood are needed, click here.

Back to School & Beyond

Enrollment numbers have decreased at Discovery Central

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Discovery central, which focuses on preschool and kindergarten, is one school that’s seeing a decrease in enrollment this year due to COVID-19.

News

UPDATE: Michigan Corrections Organization ‘pushes back’ against MDOC understaffing; MDOC responds

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Informational pickets are planned through the next week in Detroit, Jackson and Marquette.

News

Cleaning up after the tornado

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
The National Weather Service says the U.P. gets about one tornado a year but Monday’s tornado was the third one for the month of August.

News

Exciting first day of school for North Star Academy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
North Star Montessori Academy's faculty said their first day went well overall.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases almost even out Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Twelve new recoveries were reported Tuesday. No new deaths were reported.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Escanaba Public Library to open for inside use Sept. 8

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Hours will be from 9:00 am. to 10:00 a.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m, Monday through Friday.

State

Task force presents recommendations for nursing home residents to Gov. Whitmer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
A couple of the recommendations are to secure funding for continued testing of nursing home residents and to increase opportunities for safe visitation.

Back to School & Beyond

West Iron County preschool begins academic year in new building

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
It’s at the Bates Township School building located right off U.S.-2 and offers more space for the little learners.

News

Valley Med Flight becomes Guardian Flight

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The title matches that of Valley Med Flight’s parent company, Guardian Flight, and is a more substantial reflection of the organization’s operations, service, and expertise.