Advertisement

Alzheimer’s Association invites Marquette-area residents to join 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 19

The Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the region.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Marquette-area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 19, 2020.

The Marquette Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues, but instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the region.

Watch the above video from the TV6 Morning News to learn more.

“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Wendy Vizek, vice president, constituent events at the Alzheimer’s Association. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”

Time-honored components of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are being replicated. On Walk day, an Opening Ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers. Additionally, a small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on Walk day to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.

To enhance the participant experience leading up to the event and on Walk day, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzhemer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage’' to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease. A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their Walk.

“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Jennifer Lepard, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Michigan alone, there are more than 190,000 living with the disease and 518,000 caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimers, visit: alz.org/walk. Click here to join the Marquette walk’s Facebook group.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Alzheimer’s Association invites Marquette-area residents to join 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Alzheimer’s Association invites Marquette-area residents to join 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 19

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

The Firestation, Marquette’s first recreational marijuana shop, now open

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Firestation, a recreational marijuana shop, is now open in Downtown Marquette

News

United Way Marquette County unveils new website for volunteers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The United Way of Marquette County has a new website to help match volunteers to the groups who need them

Latest News

News

Marquette City Commission wants to review no smoking ordinance

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Marquette City Commission members discussed reviewing a no smoking ordinance prohibiting smoking at city owned public beaches, parks and playgrounds

Back to School & Beyond

First day of school for Gwinn Area Community Schools and Birchview Elementary

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
After months of planning, students in Gwinn and Ishpeming officially rang in their first day of in-person classes.

News

UPDATE: ’Likely tornado’ reported west of Escanaba

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Delta County Central Dispatch received reports that a tornado touched down at 5:45 p.m. Monday on US-2.

News

Free Narcan distribution in Marquette County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Multiple drive-thru locations were set up in Marquette County for Narcan distribution.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up to 1K total

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Of those cases, at least 563 are considered recovered and 19 have resulted in a death.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.