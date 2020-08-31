Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up to 1K total

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increased by 23 Monday, and 27 new recoveries were reported.

Delta County added seven cases, while Menominee County increased by five. Four new cases were reported in Iron County and Dickinson County added three. Houghton County increased by two cases Monday, while Chippewa and Mackinac counties each added one new case.

Twenty-seven total recoveries were added Monday, split between Chippewa (4), Delta (5), Dickinson (6), Iron (1), and Menominee (11) counties. No new deaths were reported Monday, but one new death was added over the weekend.

As of Monday, August 31 at 4:00 p.m. there have been a total of 1,000 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 550 are considered recovered and 19 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show four COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, August 31. Aspirus hospitals have three hospitalized patients, with none in the intensive care unit (ICU). UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and none in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 69,033 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.27 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 31.

Michigan reported 451 new cases Monday, so the state’s total cases are up to 102,468. Seven new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,480 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 76,151.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.