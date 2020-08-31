Advertisement

UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 13 Sunday in Upper Michigan

Seven counties in the Upper Peninsula has seen an increase in cases Sunday.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 30, 2020
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 13 new coronavirus cases Sunday.

Three new cases each were added in Delta and Marquette counties. Houghton and Iron counties both increased by two cases. Single new cases were added in Gogebic, Luce and Menominee counties.

No new deaths or recoveries were reported Sunday.

As of Sunday, August 30 at 2:45 p.m. there have been a total of 977 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 523 are considered recovered and 19 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

Out of the 68,792 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.24 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 30.

Michigan reported 539 new cases Sunday, so the state’s total cases are up to 102,017. Six new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,473 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 76,151.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

