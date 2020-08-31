Advertisement

Sweden reports no COVID deaths for a week

Sweden has a lower population density than many COVID-19 hot spots
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.(Source: EXPRESSEN; CNN)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sweden has not reported any deaths due to COVID-19 for more than a week.

Data from the nation’s public health agency show the last death was recorded on Aug. 23.

Sweden has imposed lighter restrictions when compared to other European nations.

The country has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.

However, Sweden has a much lower population density than those coronavirus hot spots.

When compared to closer neighbors, such as Denmark and Finland, Sweden’s death toll is higher.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 5,800 people have died from coronavirus in the country.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Marquette American Legion a possible COVID-19 exposure site

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Anyone who visited the legion on Thursday, August 27, between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. should watch for any COVID-19 symptoms.

News

Baraga County Economic Development Corp. releases 2019 Baraga County Data Booklet

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Data Booklet is created annually by research and compilation of economic data important to our community.

News

Best Buy in Marquette Township closing

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Catherine Lightfoot
The last day of business at the Marquette Township store will be Saturday, October 31.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Firefighting up close: Training day

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Steve Asplund
Fire officers will tell you, when you sign on as a volunteer firefighter, that training and experience can save lives.

Latest News

National

LIVE: Trump holds briefing from White House

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

News

Michigan State Police UP district commander, Capt. John Halpin retires

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Markle
A long time face of the Michigan State Police in the Upper Peninsula is now retired. District Commander John Halpin said goodbye to the force Monday.

Political News

House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are aggressively pursuing oversight of postal operations after President Donald Trump railed against mail-in ballots.

Back to School & Beyond

Menominee Area Public Schools prepared for first day despite growing COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Out of 1,300 students in the district, about 26% will do completely online learning.

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terror charges, say police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A well-known critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina had been living outside Rwanda since 1996 and police did not say where he was apprehended. He had been living in Belgium and then in Texas in the U.S.