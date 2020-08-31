Advertisement

Ryan Report - August 30, 2020

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Michigan Tech University President, Dr. Richard Koubek.
By Don Ryan
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Michigan Tech University President, Dr. Richard Koubek, to hear what the university is doing for students and more during the return to classes with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan also relives a few memories from his early time at TV6, which first began 55 years ago, on August 30, 1965.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First cannabis retail store in Marquette is opening Monday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The grand opening is Monday at 3 p.m.

News

Photographer offers photo shoots to raise money for brain tumor center

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Curtis Aho is scheduling 10-minute photo sessions in Marquette to raise money for UP Brain Tumor Center.

Coronavirus

MDHHS announces $25M for PPE to keep front line workers, patients safe from COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
This grant program is funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Press Release

‘Live for Tomorrow’ virtual suicide prevention event happening next month in the Copper Country

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Houghton/Keweenaw Communities That Care coalition is holding their fourth annual suicide prevention walk.

Latest News

News

New fitness center in Marquette

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT
|
By Maci Cosmore
There’s a new way to stay fit in Marquette

News

Businesses get unexpected foot traffic this summer

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Downtown Marquette businesses have seen mixed results this summer as the peak of businesses is coming to a close.

Press Release

Finlandia Alumni Board ‘Giving Day’ seeks to raise $30K for FinnU safe open

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team and Finlandia University
Giving Day will officially be on September 1, however, donations may be made prior to the event online, by phone, or via mail.

News

New campaign shines light on local businesses

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:24 PM EDT
|
By Maci Cosmore
100 percent of the proceeds made by the fundraiser will go towards purchasing gift cards to locally owned businesses

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - August 23, 2020

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan visits The Ryan Report archives for two interviews from the past.

News

Golf and spaghetti benefit to help family that lost home in fire

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Golf outing to raise money for Rivord family that loss home in fire.