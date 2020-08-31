Possible tornado reported west of Escanaba

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A possible tornado touchdown has been reported west of Escanaba.

According to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, at 5:45 p.m. Monday a call came into Central Dispatch saying a tornado touched down about 3 miles west of Escanaba in Wells Township.

There was a report of debris in the roadway and that people should avoid that area if at all possible.

Further updates will be released as they are available.

The department reminds everyone it’s possible the tornado could still be in the vicinity.

