Advertisement

Possible tornado reported west of Escanaba

Further updates will be released as they are available.
Generic tornado graphic
Generic tornado graphic(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A possible tornado touchdown has been reported west of Escanaba.

According to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, at 5:45 p.m. Monday a call came into Central Dispatch saying a tornado touched down about 3 miles west of Escanaba in Wells Township.

There was a report of debris in the roadway and that people should avoid that area if at all possible.

Further updates will be released as they are available.

The department reminds everyone it’s possible the tornado could still be in the vicinity.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Free Narcan distribution in Marquette County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Multiple drive-thru locations were set up in Marquette County for Narcan distribution.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up to 1K total

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Of those cases, at least 563 are considered recovered and 19 have resulted in a death.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

Marquette American Legion a possible COVID-19 exposure site

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Anyone who visited the legion on Thursday, August 27, between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. should watch for any COVID-19 symptoms.

Latest News

News

Baraga County Economic Development Corp. releases 2019 Baraga County Data Booklet

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Data Booklet is created annually by research and compilation of economic data important to our community.

News

Best Buy in Marquette Township closing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Catherine Lightfoot
The last day of business at the Marquette Township store will be Saturday, October 31.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Firefighting up close: Training day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Asplund
Fire officers will tell you, when you sign on as a volunteer firefighter, that training and experience can save lives.

News

Michigan State Police UP district commander, Capt. John Halpin retires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
A long time face of the Michigan State Police in the Upper Peninsula is now retired. District Commander John Halpin said goodbye to the force Monday.

Back to School & Beyond

Menominee Area Public Schools prepared for first day despite growing COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Out of 1,300 students in the district, about 26% will do completely online learning.