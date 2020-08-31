More Sunshine Expected Tuesday

Tuesday: Sunshine filtered by some high and mid-level clouds

Highs: around 70 into the 70s

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy with an increase in cloudiness late; Showers may develop west overnight

Highs: 70s

Thursday: Cooler and windy with some rain likely

Highs: mainly 60s

Friday: Seasonably cool, chance of scattered showers north in the morning, partly cloudy

Highs: 60s

Look for warmer temperatures Saturday with some rain likely Saturday night into Sunday.

