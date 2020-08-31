More Sunshine Expected Tuesday
The Next Significant Front Will Sweep Through Thursday
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Tuesday: Sunshine filtered by some high and mid-level clouds
Highs: around 70 into the 70s
Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy with an increase in cloudiness late; Showers may develop west overnight
Highs: 70s
Thursday: Cooler and windy with some rain likely
Highs: mainly 60s
Friday: Seasonably cool, chance of scattered showers north in the morning, partly cloudy
Highs: 60s
Look for warmer temperatures Saturday with some rain likely Saturday night into Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.