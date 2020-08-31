Michigan State Police UP district commander, Capt. John Halpin retires

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

A long time face of the Michigan State Police in the Upper Peninsula is now retired. District Commander John Halpin said goodbye to the force Monday.

Captain John Halpin is taking one final ride in a police cruiser today. Halpin started his career 33 and a half years ago as a trooper down in Pontiac. He then made his way to the U.P. where he worked his way up to district commander for the whole region.

“The best job in this agency is being a Michigan State Trooper, and so I feel like I’m a trooper at heart even though I do a different job now,” said Halpin. “It was never my goal to be a district commander.”

For those that have worked with Halpin over the years, it’s easy to see how he became commander.

“He cares about people, he cares about his community and he cares about the Michigan State Police and he’s been a great asset and a great ambassador for that,” said Marquette City Police Chief Blake Rieboldt.

Halpin, as humble as his colleagues say, claims that his success is due to great mentorship over the years, and the relationships he’s fostered with local police.

“I had a lot of great mentors along the way, both with the state police and with my local agencies that I’ve partnered with,” said Halpin. “We have some incredible city police departments and county sheriff departments across the Upper Peninsula.”

Skills that he was able to pass on to his potential successors.

“He’s definitely left us in a really good position in the U.P. to be able to pick that ball up and continue on,” said director of the Michigan State Police, Col. Joseph Gasper.

And retirement isn’t the end for Halpin.

“I’ve taken the opportunity in my last year to get my merchant mariner documents to sail on the Great Lakes as a deck hand,” said Halpin.

Those who know his best agree, the Great Lakes, are a great fit.

“Any captain or crew would be definitely not disappointed with his work ethic and what he’d be able to do and bring to any type of a ship,” said Gasper.

Congratulations to Captain John Halpin on a great career.

Halpin’s successor as District Commander has not been named yet. TV6 and FOX UP will have that information as soon as it is available.

