Menominee Area Public Schools prepared for first day despite growing COVID-19 cases

Out of 1,300 students in the district, about 26% will do completely online learning.
A classroom in Menominee Area Public Schools uses tape to 'show' social distancing.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMINEE Mich. (WLUC) -While some Upper Michigan schools have begun their academic year, others like Menominee Area Public Schools are still preparing to start theirs. Empty rooms wait for students to fill the school building Tuesday. This is just one of the many things that the Menominee Area School District superintendent, John Mans, says he is ready for.

“Our preparation is done. We’ve been working on this since March. I think we probably spent more time, than most districts, working on our plan,” said Mans.

Out of 1,300 students in the district, about 26% will do completely online learning. This leaves around 15% of students in the district who have chosen to do a hybrid approach. As Menominee County sees an increase in reported positive COVID-19 cases, the school district says an in-person start is still underway.

“I think we’re probably the most prepared we’ve ever been,” said Mans.

Mans says the district has been working closely with the Delta & Menominee Counties Public Health Department.

“So, even though we do have increased cases in Menominee County, the schools have done what they can to be prepared,” said public health officer Michael Snyder, with the Delta & Menominee Counties Public Health Department.

Snyder attributes the case increase to the fact that Menominee borders Wisconsin. He also said some precautions aren’t being taken seriously, locally.

“We’re finding that people are not abiding by the quarantine. If we do those simple things, we can reduce the numbers we are seeing,” said Snyder.

When each student comes to the school, masks will be worn at all times for all ages. Social distancing is also mandatory.

“Both the upper elementary and our high school, are old schools, so they’re big,” said Mans.

This means the is space to spread out.

“We’re all afraid, afraid but prepared,” said Mans.

There are mixed emotions, as the first day is right around the corner.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

