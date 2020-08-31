Advertisement

Marquette American Legion a possible COVID-19 exposure site

Anyone who visited the legion on Thursday, August 27, between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. should watch for any COVID-19 symptoms.
American Legion logo via MGN.
American Legion logo via MGN.(KOLO)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new location in Marquette County has been identified as a possible coronavirus exposure site.

The Marquette County Health Department says through contact tracing efforts, the Marquette American Legion, located at 700 W. Bluff Street, has been identified as a possible COVID-19 exposure site.

The health department says anyone who visited the legion on Thursday, August 27, between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. should watch for any COVID-19 symptoms.

If you begin to experience symptoms, the health department says you should contact your health care provider.

The Marquette County Health Department also reminds the public to continue to properly social distance and wear face masks when in public places. Frequent hand washing can also help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The health department says to avoid sharing items like water bottles and cell phones as well.

Current coronavirus case counts for Marquette County and the entire Upper Peninsula can be found here.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

