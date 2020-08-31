Making mandalas at HOTplate Pottery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s own local art studio, HOTplate Pottery, will be holding a class where attendees can make a mandala-patterned wine goblet at 5:30pm this Thursday at the Marquette Commons.

Mandalas are a relatively simple design, originating initially from Buddhism, and they quickly became popular in countries such as India, Nepal, and Tibet. Most mandalas are comprised of a central point, out from which comes a repeating series of geometric symbols — dots, swirls, etc.

This may sound daunting, but HOTplate Pottery owner Melissa Sprouse wants to assure patrons — beginners, intermediates, and experts altogether — that the Thursday class is designed to help attendees relax, not overwhelm.

“We’re not gonna make you rush through anything,” Sprouse says.

HOTplate Pottery is holding a number of events, both digital and in-person, over the coming months. Details on how to register for the class this upcoming Thursday, as well as other upcoming events, can be found here.

