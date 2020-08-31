Advertisement

Making mandalas at HOTplate Pottery

The local art studio will be holding a mandala at 5:30pm this Thursday.
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s own local art studio, HOTplate Pottery, will be holding a class where attendees can make a mandala-patterned wine goblet at 5:30pm this Thursday at the Marquette Commons.

Mandalas are a relatively simple design, originating initially from Buddhism, and they quickly became popular in countries such as India, Nepal, and Tibet. Most mandalas are comprised of a central point, out from which comes a repeating series of geometric symbols — dots, swirls, etc.

This may sound daunting, but HOTplate Pottery owner Melissa Sprouse wants to assure patrons — beginners, intermediates, and experts altogether — that the Thursday class is designed to help attendees relax, not overwhelm.

“We’re not gonna make you rush through anything,” Sprouse says.

HOTplate Pottery is holding a number of events, both digital and in-person, over the coming months. Details on how to register for the class this upcoming Thursday, as well as other upcoming events, can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Negaunee’s Lakeview Elementary set to begin school year

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
Teachers and staff say they are ready to start Tuesday

News

Mandala-making at HOTplate Pottery

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
HOTplate Pottery owner Melissa Sprouse demonstrates how to paint a mandala and discusses the upcoming mandala technique class at the Marquette Commons on Thursday.

News

Fitness Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Trainer Travis Alexander demonstrates a quick at-home workout routine and gives advice on healthy eating.

News

UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 13 Sunday in Upper Michigan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Seven counties in the Upper Peninsula has seen an increase in cases Sunday.

Latest News

News

First cannabis retail store in Marquette is opening Monday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The grand opening is Monday at 3 p.m.

News

First-ever Solar Plunge supports Special Olympics

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
This year’s event looks different, but the goal remains the same

News

1 motorcyclist dead after 3-vehicle crash in Marinette County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
One man on a motorcycle was hit by two different pick-up trucks.

News

Off-campus Michigan Tech fraternity identified as potential coronavirus exposure site

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:29 AM EDT
|
By Andrew LaCombe
Case investigation has revealed that social distancing and masking were not followed at these events during the times that a positive case attended.

News

Michigan Tech holds virtual “Afternoon on the Town”

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
|
By Matt Price
Student Leadership and Involvement team brings Downtown Houghton to the students.

News

UPDATE: Upper Michigan has first COVID-19 death since June

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Upper Michigan now has 19 deaths total.