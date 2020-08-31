Iron Ore Heritage Trail Authority, contractor stabilizing shoreline along Lake Superior shore bike path

MARQUETTE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority (IOHRA) has contracted with A. Lindberg & Sons, Inc. to repair and stabilize five areas of significant Lake Superior shoreline and slope erosion along the paved trail between the Welcome Center in Chocolay and Lake Street in Marquette.

The goal is to protect the trail and assorted infrastructure along this heavily used section of trail.

A. Lindberg & Sons will begin the project on September 1 and expect to finish within 5 weeks. During this period of time, trail reroutes and closures should be expected as heavy equipment carrying large boulders will be operating along the trail.

A combination of high Lake Superior water levels and strong storms with northeast gales producing 15-foot waves, have eroded the slopes and shoreline endangering this section of trail. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources through several grant sources, the IOHRA, the City of Marquette and Chocolay Township have committed funds to this project totaling $256,000.

Work consists of installing filter fabric and crushed rock to reinforce existing rock slopes, placing large boulders from the bottom toe up to the top of the slope, and following with topsoil, seed, fertilizer and mulch.

“We’d like to thank the partners in this project. This trail is not only the Iron Ore Heritage Trail, but is part of the Iron-Belle Trail, the North Country National Scenic Trail, the Marquette City Bike Path and the State’s interconnected snowmobile trail,” says Don Britton, Chair of the IOHRA. “It is one of the most heavily used trails in the entire Upper Peninsula.”

Rob Katona, Central U.P. Trail Specialist added, “We recognize the importance of this State-owned trail portion and the role it plays with trail users across the Central U.P. and thank EAGLE and the Army Corps of Engineers for working so quickly with us to get the permits in place to save and repair this portion of shoreline. We’ve measured nearly 800 feet in length of erosion that is critically important to repair and stabilize now. These measures will allow trail users to continue to use this section of trail for their recreation and transportation route for years to come.”

For more information on this project and expected trail closures, please contact Carol Fulsher at 906-235-2923 or ironoreheritage@gmail.com

