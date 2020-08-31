Advertisement

Free Narcan distribution in Marquette County

Free doses of Narcan distributed in Marquette County.
Free doses of Narcan distributed in Marquette County.(WCAX)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Free doses of Narcan were available in Marquette County in honor of Overdose Awareness Day.

Marquette County Cares Coalition partnered with Great Lakes Recovery in Ishpeming on Monday to set up two drive-thru locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Community members could pick up as many doses that they needed with no questions asked, according to coalition coordinator Jennifer Eyler.

“They are just coming up,” Eyler said. “We’re not asking any questions. We’re not taking any sort of identification. They don’t have to fill out any forms. We’re just giving them the doses away for free.”

Opioid overdoses killed 2599 Michiganders in 2018, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). EMS responses for opioid overdose increased by 33 percent from April to May 2020, and still remain elevated.

Narcan reverses the overdose temporarily until they are able to get professional treatment.

One dose of Narcan can block the receptors of the opioids for up to 90 minutes. Usually, multiple doses are used in an overdose situation, according to Northcare State Opioid Response Coordinator Kamile Young.

Narcan kits can be ordered online, or schedule an appointment with Marquette County Cares Coalition via phone at 906-315-2613 to pick up a kit.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Possible tornado reported west of Escanaba

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Further updates will be released as they are available.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up to 1K total

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Of those cases, at least 563 are considered recovered and 19 have resulted in a death.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

Marquette American Legion a possible COVID-19 exposure site

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Anyone who visited the legion on Thursday, August 27, between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. should watch for any COVID-19 symptoms.

Latest News

News

Baraga County Economic Development Corp. releases 2019 Baraga County Data Booklet

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Data Booklet is created annually by research and compilation of economic data important to our community.

News

Best Buy in Marquette Township closing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Catherine Lightfoot
The last day of business at the Marquette Township store will be Saturday, October 31.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Firefighting up close: Training day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Asplund
Fire officers will tell you, when you sign on as a volunteer firefighter, that training and experience can save lives.

News

Michigan State Police UP district commander, Capt. John Halpin retires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
A long time face of the Michigan State Police in the Upper Peninsula is now retired. District Commander John Halpin said goodbye to the force Monday.

Back to School & Beyond

Menominee Area Public Schools prepared for first day despite growing COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Out of 1,300 students in the district, about 26% will do completely online learning.