Free Narcan distribution in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Free doses of Narcan were available in Marquette County in honor of Overdose Awareness Day.

Marquette County Cares Coalition partnered with Great Lakes Recovery in Ishpeming on Monday to set up two drive-thru locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Community members could pick up as many doses that they needed with no questions asked, according to coalition coordinator Jennifer Eyler.

“They are just coming up,” Eyler said. “We’re not asking any questions. We’re not taking any sort of identification. They don’t have to fill out any forms. We’re just giving them the doses away for free.”

Opioid overdoses killed 2599 Michiganders in 2018, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). EMS responses for opioid overdose increased by 33 percent from April to May 2020, and still remain elevated.

Narcan reverses the overdose temporarily until they are able to get professional treatment.

One dose of Narcan can block the receptors of the opioids for up to 90 minutes. Usually, multiple doses are used in an overdose situation, according to Northcare State Opioid Response Coordinator Kamile Young.

Narcan kits can be ordered online, or schedule an appointment with Marquette County Cares Coalition via phone at 906-315-2613 to pick up a kit.

