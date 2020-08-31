Advertisement

Firefighting up close: Training day

Fire officers will tell you, when you sign on as a volunteer firefighter, that training and experience can save lives.
Volunteer firefighters learn how fire behaves in home burning exercises.
By Steve Asplund
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Training and experience are great teachers. We use them every day, on the job and in life.

On Saturday, a home was burned on purpose in Negaunee as part of training and a sharing of experience, between senior members and those new to the job. This is a training exercise.

Volunteer firefighters learning how fire behaves. A fire can quickly go from a tranquil scene to a raging blaze. It can happen in 15 minutes.

Some two dozen Negaunee City, Ishpeming City and Negaunee Township firefighters came together for this live burn. The owner of this home donating it to the Negaunee Fire Department for practice.

Negaunee’s Fire Chief Ned Cory says safety is critical at a fire scene.

“You don’t get to see real fire very often for training. You don’t get to go in a house and train.” Marc Herring with the Negaunee Township Fire Department says, “For our members this exercise is really very important. We have very few opportunities to get out, analyze, fire train, with our other departments.”

This exercise starting with a safety meeting. At the scene, there was more discussion on what was going to happen. This house went from standing to on the ground in less than 45 minutes.

Each month firefighters train they learn valuable life lessons in fire behavior.

“They find out how really hot it is, smokey, the dangers of things falling and they can’t see when they’re in the house”, says Ned Cory, Negaunee’s Fire Chief.

The Fire Service is a calling. “Join your local fire department. We’re low on members we need them,” says Marc Herring with the Negaunee Township Fire Department.

