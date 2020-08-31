Escanaba Area Public Schools return

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The hallways at Escanaba Area Schools were filled with students again Monday.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing everyone. All my friends back again, all my teachers and just being here,” said Adam Willette, a junior at Escanaba Area Public High School.

After months of unknowns, teachers and students alike are happy to be back.

“Even up until the last minute, it was sort of like ‘oh, are we still going to come back to school or is it going to get canceled again?’ But it does feel good to be back and in a lot of ways it just kind of feels like we’re picking up from where we left off,” said Joseph “Jefe” Compton, a Spanish teacher at Escanaba Area Public High School.

Posted all around the school are signs reminding teachers and students to wear a mask before going inside.

“I’ve already taken my classes out on a quick break outside to take the mask off, get a breath of fresh air and get back into it,” said Jefe.

When in person classes came to an abrupt end in March, everyone was surprised.

“It kind of took the breath out of the all the activities and it was just such a limbo. We didn’t know if we were going to be gone for a couple weeks or for a couple months. It was craziness,” said Jefe.

“It’s like you don’t really know how to react and it was just a weird adjustment to online classes and having to learn remotely for the rest of the year,” said Willette.

But looking forward, Willette hopes that sports will return.

“Hopefully football gets played in the spring. Hopefully everything sort of cools down by then and we can play,” said Willette.

But for now, he’s thankful for in person classes.

“Most of the friends are here. They all wanted to be here, and they don’t really like learning online. I’d rather be here, and a lot of my friends would too,” said Willette.

