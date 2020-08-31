Advertisement

Delta Animal Shelter seeking your help

The shelter is looking for information for the investigation in Rock
Mama and her newborn puppies.
Mama and her newborn puppies.(Delta Animal Shelter Facebook)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been one week since the 134 dogs were rescued from a property in Rock. Now, the Delta Animal Shelter is asking for your help.

If you suspect you’ve adopted a puppy from this puppy mill within the last five years, you’re encouraged to email the shelter to assist the investigation.

The shelter wants to know:

  • Your name and phone number
  • Type of dog, sex and age of dog when purchased
  • Amount paid and form of payment (ex. cash)
  • How the puppy was advertised/how you knew it was for sale
  • Date purchased
  • Where you picked up the puppy (At the house, parking lot, etc.)
  • Any health issues with the puppy
  • Any correspondence, texts, pictures with seller
  • Any other info you think could help

You can email the animal shelter at deltaanimals@yahoo.com with “bought puppy” in the subject line.

Over the weekend more than 40 puppies were born at the shelter. In a Facebook post, the shelter says these dogs and puppies will not be available for adoption until the investigation is closed.

