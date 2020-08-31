Delta Animal Shelter seeking your help
The shelter is looking for information for the investigation in Rock
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been one week since the 134 dogs were rescued from a property in Rock. Now, the Delta Animal Shelter is asking for your help.
If you suspect you’ve adopted a puppy from this puppy mill within the last five years, you’re encouraged to email the shelter to assist the investigation.
The shelter wants to know:
- Your name and phone number
- Type of dog, sex and age of dog when purchased
- Amount paid and form of payment (ex. cash)
- How the puppy was advertised/how you knew it was for sale
- Date purchased
- Where you picked up the puppy (At the house, parking lot, etc.)
- Any health issues with the puppy
- Any correspondence, texts, pictures with seller
- Any other info you think could help
You can email the animal shelter at deltaanimals@yahoo.com with “bought puppy” in the subject line.
Over the weekend more than 40 puppies were born at the shelter. In a Facebook post, the shelter says these dogs and puppies will not be available for adoption until the investigation is closed.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.