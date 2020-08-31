Advertisement

Best Buy in Marquette Township closing

The last day of business at the Marquette Township store will be Saturday, October 31.
Exterior of Best Buy in Marquette Township
Exterior of Best Buy in Marquette Township
By Catherine Lightfoot
Published: Aug. 31, 2020
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Best Buy Store in Marquette Township is closing.

According to Best Buy Corporate, they made the decision to not renew their lease due to declining economic activity and negative population growth in recent years.

The last day of business at the Marquette Township store will be Saturday, October 31.

No further information was available at this time.

