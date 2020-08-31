Baraga County Economic Development Corp. releases 2019 Baraga County Data Booklet

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Baraga County Economic Development Corporation (BCEDC) recently released the 2019 Baraga County Data Booklet with the assistance of the Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) and Economic Modeling Specialists Incorporated (EMSI) software.

The Data Booklet is created annually by research and compilation of economic data important to our community.

EMSI compiles data from over 90 different federal, state and private data sources to create a clear vision of the economic landscape within Baraga County. This report uses historical trends to look into the past economic activity and then uses those trends and published formulas to make predictions about the future.

By using this report, businesses and community members in Baraga County can track the county’s economic path to prosperity and better position themselves for economic success in the future. Many businesses and governmental decisions made today are data driven creating the need for factual, timely data that can be used consistently in the community. The sections regarding job forecasts and population are extremely helpful in economic development strategic planning.

The Baraga County data booklet reflects information from 2019 as well as future year projections. To view the booklet in its entirety, visit baragacounty.org/edc/.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.