Advertisement

Baraga County Economic Development Corp. releases 2019 Baraga County Data Booklet

The Data Booklet is created annually by research and compilation of economic data important to our community.
Lake Superior Community Partnership logo and Marquette County map.
Lake Superior Community Partnership logo and Marquette County map.(LSCP/DNR map with WLUC edits)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Baraga County Economic Development Corporation (BCEDC) recently released the 2019 Baraga County Data Booklet with the assistance of the Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) and Economic Modeling Specialists Incorporated (EMSI) software.

The Data Booklet is created annually by research and compilation of economic data important to our community.

EMSI compiles data from over 90 different federal, state and private data sources to create a clear vision of the economic landscape within Baraga County. This report uses historical trends to look into the past economic activity and then uses those trends and published formulas to make predictions about the future.

By using this report, businesses and community members in Baraga County can track the county’s economic path to prosperity and better position themselves for economic success in the future. Many businesses and governmental decisions made today are data driven creating the need for factual, timely data that can be used consistently in the community. The sections regarding job forecasts and population are extremely helpful in economic development strategic planning.

The Baraga County data booklet reflects information from 2019 as well as future year projections. To view the booklet in its entirety, visit baragacounty.org/edc/.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Best Buy in Marquette Township closing

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Catherine Lightfoot
The last day of business at the Marquette Township store will be Saturday, October 31.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Firefighting up close: Training day

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Steve Asplund
Fire officers will tell you, when you sign on as a volunteer firefighter, that training and experience can save lives.

News

Michigan State Police UP district commander, Capt. John Halpin retires

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Markle
A long time face of the Michigan State Police in the Upper Peninsula is now retired. District Commander John Halpin said goodbye to the force Monday.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Menominee Area Public Schools prepared for first day despite growing COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Out of 1,300 students in the district, about 26% will do completely online learning.

News

Delta Animal Shelter seeking your help

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
Think you bought a puppy from a puppy mill? Delta Animal Shelter wants your story.

Back to School & Beyond

Escanaba Area Public Schools return

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
After months of unknowns, teachers and students alike are happy to be back.

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up to 1K total

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Of those cases, at least 550 are considered recovered and 19 have resulted in a death.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Iron Ore Heritage Trail Authority, contractor stabilizing shoreline along Lake Superior shore bike path

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The contractor, A. Lindberg & Sons, will begin the project on September 1 and expect to finish within 5 weeks.