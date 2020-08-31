Advertisement

Another round of rain on the way

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A cold front will move across the U.P. today and bring showers. The active pattern continues with another front towards the end of the week on Thursday.

That front will also allow for strong winds to gust in excess of 40 mph.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with light rain spreading from west to east

  • Highs: Mid 60s west, upper 60s-low 70s central, around 70° east

Tuesday: Mostly clear, dry and seasonal

  • Highs: Low 70s north, upper 60s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, dry and mild

  • Highs: Low 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and strong winds

  • Highs: Upper 60s to around 70°

Friday: Partly cloudy and cooler

  • Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

