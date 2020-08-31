Another round of rain on the way

A cold front will move across the U.P. today and bring showers. The active pattern continues with another front towards the end of the week on Thursday.

That front will also allow for strong winds to gust in excess of 40 mph.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with light rain spreading from west to east

Highs: Mid 60s west, upper 60s-low 70s central, around 70° east

Tuesday: Mostly clear, dry and seasonal

Highs: Low 70s north, upper 60s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, dry and mild

Highs: Low 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and strong winds

Highs: Upper 60s to around 70°

Friday: Partly cloudy and cooler

Highs: Mid to upper 60s

