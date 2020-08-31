Advertisement

2020 NMU Sports Hall of Fame inductees introduced

Inductees are Mark Beaufait, Dawn Donaldson, Michael Santorelli, Matthew Wonders, Marissa LePage (Dellangelo) and the 1981-82 Women’s Swim and Dive Team.
Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.
Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.(NMU)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Athletics Department is proud to announce the newest inductees to the NMU Sports Hall of Fame.

Being inducted to the NMU Sports Hall of Fame includes Mark Beaufait, Dawn Donaldson, Michael Santorelli, Matthew Wonders, Marissa LePage (Dellangelo) and the 1981-82 Women’s Swim and Dive Team.

Due to COVID-19, there will not be an in-person induction ceremony this year, but this year’s inductees will be included in the 2021 Homecoming celebration and induction.

Mark Beaufait

Men’s Ice Hockey | Class of 1992

Mark Beaufait was a member of the 1991 NCAA Championship team and member of the 1989, 1991, 1992 WCHA tournament champion teams. He scored 157 points at NMU with 62 goals and 95 assists ranking him in the top ten in multiple NMU scoring categories. Beaufait was also a member of the 1994 US Olympic Hockey Team.

Dawn Donaldson

Volleyball | Class of 1993

Dawn Donaldson earned her Bachelors of Social Work in August 1993 majoring in Social Work. A four-year letterwinner for Wildcat Volleyball, she earned All-American honors as a middle blocker in 1992 after being named to the GLIAC First Team and the Great Lakes Regional Team. She still ranks in the top 10 at NMU in career blocks.

Marissa (Dellangelo) LePage

Women’s Basketball | Class of 2003

Marissa LePage (Dellangelo) earned her Bachelors of Science in May 2003 majoring in Biology. A four-year letterwinner for Wildcat Women’s Basketball, she lead her team to the NCAA Tournament in all four seasons. She ranks 5th in NMU women’s basketball career scoring and single season scoring. She also holds the NMU women’s basketball record for career and season three-pointers. In her senior season, she was the GLIAC Player of the Year and named to the Great Lakes Regional First Team.

Mike Santorelli

Men’s Hockey | Class of 2007

Mike Santorelli was a three-year letterwinner for the Hockey Wildcats before moving on to play nine years in the American Hockey League and National Hockey League. In 2005, he was named to the CCHA All-Rookie team and in 2007 was named to the CCHA First Team and was a 2nd Team All-American.

Matt Wonders

Men’s Basketball | Class of 1995

Matt Wonders earned his Bachelors of Science in December 1995 majoring in Physical Education / Secondary Education and earned his Masters of Arts in Education in December 2002 majoring in Educational Administration / Supervision. Wonders started every game in all four years as a four-year Wildcat Men’s Basketball letterwinner. He earned All-GLIAC honors in 1994 and 1995.

1981-82 Women’s Swim and Dive Team

The 1981-82 women’s swim and dive team were the runners up at the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) Division II Championships winning five events, setting four AIAW DII records, and having 11 student-athletes named AIAW DII All-Americans. Head Coach Joan Peto Hopkins was named AIAW DII National Coach of the Year. Four student-athletes advanced to the AIAW DI National Championships with all four finishing as AIAW DI All-Americans.

The swimmers and divers are listed below:

  • Susan Berger-Mann
  • Susan Bezy
  • Julie (Bauman) Campbell
  • Cathy Childers
  • Dawn (Olson) Davenport
  • Karen (Olson) Fleming
  • Karen (Kessler) Foster
  • Ruth (Hossack) Freebury
  • Johanna (Stout) Griggs
  • Lee (Martin) Hagan
  • Lisa (Smith) Jones
  • Kay (Vandekerkhove) Jones
  • Kathy Minette
  • Susan (Mass) Neyens
  • Bethany Ridiker
  • Sarah (Clement) Ross
  • Jill Stephenson
  • Betsy (Timmer) Thompson
  • Lisa (Goodman) Tomsheck
  • Sheri Westmaas
  • Kimberly (Storm) Ylitalo
  • Karen Zawadzki
  • Head Coach: Joan (Peto) Hopkins
  • GA Coach: Dominic Maniaci

NMU Press Release and Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports On Demand

Sports on Demand 8-30-2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
This is your Sports on Demand.

Sports

Sports on Demand 8-30-2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
Sports on Demand 8-30-2020

Sports

With sports canceled, local athletes turn to AdvantEdge

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
With the cancellation of several sports at the high school, collegiate, and professional level over the past few months, local athletes have turned to training in lieu of playing. One gym, AdvantEdge, in Marquette, boasts a wide roster of players, getting ready for their respective sports during the pandemic.

News

Negaunee athletics focus on what they can control, playing and preparing for their respective sports

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
Parents and players across the state have started petitions and held protests hoping to ‘Let the Kids Play,’ but so far, the MHSAA has stood firm. In Negaunee, Jacobson understands the movement, but he remains focused on working within the guidelines put in place.

Latest News

Sports

TV6 & FOX UP 2020 NFL Broadcast Schedule

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Full schedule of those NFL games scheduled for broadcast on TV6 & FOX UP.

Sports

Lake Linden wraps up great weekend of watercross racing

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT
After a nearly 20 year absence, professional watercross racing has returned to the Upper Peninsula.

News

Tim Kobasic ‘Crown’ Mixer Memorial raises funds for great causes, honors the legacy of a UP legend

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
More than 100 golfers teed up Saturday afternoon at Terrace Bluff Golf Club in Gladstone for the second annual Tim Kobasic ‘Crown’ Memorial Mixer.

Sports

MHSAA Council Authorizes Competition in Volleyball, Soccer, Swimming & Diving Where Allowed; Also Adds Offseason Contact Days for Football and all Spring Sports

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT
Michigan High School Athletic Association gives go ahead to Upper Peninsula Sports

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:27 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Owen named MTU Head Coach for Cross Country and Track and Field

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Kristina Owen returns to lead Huskies