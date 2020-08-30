UPDATE: Upper Michigan has first COVID-19 death since June

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Western Upper Peninsula Health Department has confirmed one new death Saturday in Houghton County.

Upper Michigan now has a total of 19 deaths.

As of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Upper Michigan has increased by 14 cases. Four new cases were added in Delta County. Houghton and Marquette County added three new cases each. Two new cases were added Mackinac County. One new case was added in Menominee and Gogebic counties each.

Michigan reported 799 new cases Saturday, August 29, so the state’s total cases are up to 101,478.

Twenty-one new deaths were reported statewide. Seven were identified during a Vital Records review, which means 6,467 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 76,151.

No new recoveries were reported Saturday.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 13 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, August 27. Data wasn’t updated for August 28 or August 29.

Out of the 67,445 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.25 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 29.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

