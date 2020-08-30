Sunshine returns Sunday afternoon

Lake Superior sends lingering clouds and a stray rain drop on a chilly north wind for our Sunday morning. High pressure regains control over our weather to carve out increasing sunshine through the day, even in the eastern U.P. where gloom will likely linger longest. Rain returns Monday.

Sunday: Chilly early with clouds and sprinkles north-central & far east. Trending mainly sunny, fair in the afternoon. Cool for late August.

Coolest north, 60s to near 70° south.

Monday: Increasingly cloudy with shower and isolated thunder spreading west to east.

Highs: Near 70°.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, seasonally cool.

Highs: 60s to near 70°.

Wednesday: Sunny early with increasing clouds and light rain over the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Highs: Coolest north, 60s. Low 70s south.

Thursday: Generally cloudy cool & breezy with intermittent rain showers.

Highs: 60s.

Weekend outlook appears cool, possibly blustery with occasional showers.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.