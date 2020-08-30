Advertisement

One man dead after three-vehicle crash in Marinette County

One man on a motorcycle was hit by two different pick-up trucks.
According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, one person is dead and another seriously injured during a traffic crash Thursday evening in Washington County.
According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, one person is dead and another seriously injured during a traffic crash Thursday evening in Washington County.(AP)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Verlon Voelker lost his life Saturday afternoon when he was hit on his motorcycle by two different pick-up trucks.

Marinette County Sheriff’s Office said Voelker, from the Town of Grover, was turning his motorcycle onto County “B” when a pick-up truck operated by a 20-year-old Peshtigo man hit him from behind.

The impact sent the bike and Voelker skidding into the path of an eastbound pick-up truck driven by an 84-year-old City of Marinette man.

The eastbound truck ran over Voelker and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 73 years old.

This is the second traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2020.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Off-campus Michigan Tech fraternity identified as potential coronavirus exposure site

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
Case investigation has revealed that social distancing and masking were not followed at these events during the times that a positive case attended.

News

Michigan Tech holds virtual “Afternoon on the Town”

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Student Leadership and Involvement team brings Downtown Houghton to the students.

News

UPDATE: Upper Michigan has first COVID-19 death since June

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Upper Michigan now has 19 deaths total.

News

Houghton County Fairgrounds holds Junior Market Livestock Auction

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Kids of all ages earn profits for future college expenses.

Latest News

News

Photographer offers photo shoots to raise money for brain tumor center

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Curtis Aho is scheduling 10-minute photo sessions in Marquette to raise money for UP Brain Tumor Center.

News

Marquette Regional History Center hosts history paddle

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
Attendees learned about the natural history of the Dead River, identifying edible plants & more.

News

The 2020 presidential race enters its final stage

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT
|
By Matt Price
Michigan is one of the states on the table.

News

You could help name the Marquette Police Departments next K9 unit

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Marquette City Police Department is looking for some public input for a name for their newest K9 unit.

News

A tale of two industries during COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT
|
By Matt Price
One business is booming, while another is declining.

News

Governor Whitmer signs executive order extending care facility restrictions

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT
|
By Alex Clark
Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-174, continuing the limited and temporary restrictions on the entry of individuals into health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities and juvenile justice facilities previously imposed by Executive Order 2020-156.