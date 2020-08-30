One man dead after three-vehicle crash in Marinette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Verlon Voelker lost his life Saturday afternoon when he was hit on his motorcycle by two different pick-up trucks.

Marinette County Sheriff’s Office said Voelker, from the Town of Grover, was turning his motorcycle onto County “B” when a pick-up truck operated by a 20-year-old Peshtigo man hit him from behind.

The impact sent the bike and Voelker skidding into the path of an eastbound pick-up truck driven by an 84-year-old City of Marinette man.

The eastbound truck ran over Voelker and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 73 years old.

This is the second traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2020.

The crash remains under investigation.

