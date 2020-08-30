Advertisement

Off-campus Michigan Tech fraternity identified as potential coronavirus exposure site

Case investigation has revealed that social distancing and masking were not followed at these events during the times that a positive case attended.
The husky statue on Michigan Tech's campus dons a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The husky statue on Michigan Tech's campus dons a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department has identified the Theta Tau-Beta Chapter, located at 407 Fairview Street in Houghton as a potential exposure site for COVID-19.

According to a Saturday night press release from the WUPHD, exposure may have occurred during events held at the site on Monday, August 24, and Tuesday, August 25. Case investigation has revealed that social distancing and masking were not followed at these events during the times that a positive case attended. No further information has been released.

Theta Tau-Beta Chapter is an off-campus student fraternal organization that is not recognized by Michigan Tech.

Michigan Tech started its fall semester with both in-person and virtual classes on Thursday, August 27.

The WUPHD asks that if you attended these events, or have had close contact with someone who visited this site, and have or develop symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, or a new loss of test or smell, that you call your healthcare provider and inform them of your potential exposure. For general information, call the WUPHD at (906) 482-7382, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If your symptoms worsen to the point of needing emergency care, please call 911 and notify the dispatcher of your symptoms or any potential exposure.

