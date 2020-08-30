Advertisement

Michigan Tech holds virtual “Afternoon on the Town”

Student Leadership and Involvement team brings Downtown Houghton to the students.
Michigan Tech University
Michigan Tech University(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University continued its Welcome Week this weekend with a virtual version of its annual “Afternoon on the Town” event.

This year, the school was unable to allow the students to go into Downtown Houghton and interact with business owners due to the ongoing health crisis.

As a result, MTU’s Student Leadership and Involvement team brought downtown to the students by using a Google map with descriptions and fun facts about each business that took part in the event.

The team’s coordinator, Beka Horsch, hopes there can be a hybrid option for everyone on campus starting next year.

“I would love to keep a map up for students to engage in the future,” Horsch said. “But, I do think there is a lot to be said when they are able to walk from campus to our downtown area and see the storefronts and business owners.”

There were also opportunities for students to receive giveaways by answering questions based on what they read on the map. Prizes ranged from coupons to gift certificates donated by the participating businesses.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Upper Michigan has first COVID-19 death since June

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Upper Michigan now has 19 deaths total.

News

Houghton County Fairgrounds holds Junior Market Livestock Auction

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Matt Price
Kids of all ages earn profits for future college expenses.

News

Photographer offers photo shoots to raise money for brain tumor center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Curtis Aho is scheduling 10-minute photo sessions in Marquette to raise money for UP Brain Tumor Center.

News

Marquette Regional History Center hosts history paddle

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
Attendees learned about the natural history of the Dead River, identifying edible plants & more.

Latest News

News

The 2020 presidential race enters its final stage

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT
|
By Matt Price
Michigan is one of the states on the table.

News

You could help name the Marquette Police Departments next K9 unit

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Marquette City Police Department is looking for some public input for a name for their newest K9 unit.

News

A tale of two industries during COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT
|
By Matt Price
One business is booming, while another is declining.

News

Governor Whitmer signs executive order extending care facility restrictions

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT
|
By Alex Clark
Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-174, continuing the limited and temporary restrictions on the entry of individuals into health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities and juvenile justice facilities previously imposed by Executive Order 2020-156.

News

Negaunee resident overcome with nostalgia days after Vista Theater roof collapses

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Negaunee residents revisit old memories of the Vista Theater and the Vista Theater Advisory Board give updates on the plans for Negaunee's iconic building since the roof collapsed Wednesday.

News

Crash in Humboldt Township sends two to the hospital

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The driver and passenger were trapped in the vehicle after crashing into trees along the side of the road.