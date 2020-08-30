Michigan Tech holds virtual “Afternoon on the Town”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University continued its Welcome Week this weekend with a virtual version of its annual “Afternoon on the Town” event.

This year, the school was unable to allow the students to go into Downtown Houghton and interact with business owners due to the ongoing health crisis.

As a result, MTU’s Student Leadership and Involvement team brought downtown to the students by using a Google map with descriptions and fun facts about each business that took part in the event.

The team’s coordinator, Beka Horsch, hopes there can be a hybrid option for everyone on campus starting next year.

“I would love to keep a map up for students to engage in the future,” Horsch said. “But, I do think there is a lot to be said when they are able to walk from campus to our downtown area and see the storefronts and business owners.”

There were also opportunities for students to receive giveaways by answering questions based on what they read on the map. Prizes ranged from coupons to gift certificates donated by the participating businesses.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.