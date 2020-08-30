Advertisement

Houghton County Fairgrounds holds Junior Market Livestock Auction

Kids of all ages earn profits for future college expenses.
A pig at the Livestock Expo.
A pig at the Livestock Expo.(WLUC photo)
By Matt Price
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Coronavirus Pandemic may have canceled the 2020 Houghton County Fair. But, it did not cancel all the festivities.

This afternoon, at least 100 people gathered at the Livestock Barn in Hancock for the annual Junior Market Livestock Show and Sale, an event where kids of all ages sell their champion beef steers, lambs, and hogs to community members and businesses.

“They raise [the animals], they keep track of all their expenses, and all of the health requirements that they need,” said the Treasurer of the Houghton County Fair, Steven Palosaari. “If they properly do it, then they can come here.”

Bidders spent an estimated $45,000 on all of the animals, marking this one of the best years in the auction’s history.

Caleb Acciacca was one of those bidders at today’s event and was amazed by how many people showed up to support the youth during a very difficult year.

It’s great to see all these businesses come out in a year like 2020 and pay all this crazy money for these animals to help those kids out. it’s amazing,” Acciacca said.

One of the many children involved in the auction was Jesy Hupp. Entering the day, she was excited about selling her lamb. But, she also felt other emotions.

“It was pretty exciting, but I was also a little nervous,” Hupp explained. “I didn’t know what price I was going to get. I didn’t know if I was going to get a good one or not a really good one.”

But she got a good one. She sold her lamb for $12.75 a pound. Traditionally, the youth exhibitors would use their profits for their future college expenses. For Hupp, however, she has another idea.

“I think I’m going to put in my savings account and save that...for a car,” she said.

The auction was a big hit for kids of all ages in Houghton County. The hope is everyone will enjoy the full fair experience next year.

