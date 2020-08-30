First cannabis retail store in Marquette is opening

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s first provisioning center is having a grand opening Monday.

The grand opening of The Fire Station will be at 3 p.m. and guests can come enjoy some live music, food and shop around.

The store is located at 351 W. Washington Street in Downtown Marquette. The have a second location in Negaunee but owners, Stosh Wasik and Logan Stauber, wanted to expand and create a store more “accessible” for the guests.

The Fire Station in Marquette will be open for pre-orders, in-store sales and curb-side pickup.

Customers must be at least 21 years of age in order to purchase.

Their selection includes flowers, edibles, pre-rolls, concentrates and accessories.

Wasik said he is looking forward to the big day.

“I’m so excited,” Wasik said. “I can’t wait to get these doors open. We’ve had overwhelming, positive responses from the community and we’re really excited to be able to do this.”

The owners are also working on opening their third location in Houghton.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.