First annual Solar Plunge

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Polar Plunge is an annual event, but this year’s plunge is a little different.

Carla White, Solar Plunge Committee Member, said the event was rescheduled from March, but the fundraising never ended.

“Typically, our polar plunge is in March and we literally had to cancel it the day before the actual event due to COVID and everything shutting down.”

While this year’s event looks different, the goal remains the same - raise money for the Special Olympics.

“Special Olympics is an amazing cause. It’s been around for I don’t even know how many years, but a lot. It’s a movement for people with intellectual disabilities to play the sports they love to play, to get out, and just do the things they love doing at no cost to them,” White said.

However, the money raised helps to buy more than equipment, uniforms, and health supplies. it helps families allow their loved ones to do these activities at no cost to them.

“So, that’s why we try to raise as much money as we possibly can so the athletes here, especially in the UP, so they can go to winter games, summer games, the local games, and then their families don’t have to worry about spending any money to get them to do these events that they love,” she said.

And with over $3,000 raised already, white says there’s still more fundraising needed to stay caught up.

“Just trying to make up because we’ve had to cancel every other event across the state this year so far. So, we’re trying to make up the money that we typically raise through the Torch Run for the Special Olympics so that when we get those events started again, we’re not back behind in money,” she said.

The event doesn’t end after the plunge. There’s also a costume contest, cornhole, raffles, and a party to end the night.

“We have a band, we’re having bucket raffles, it’s also bike night, and we just have a ton of stuff to give away. All money going to the Special Olympics,” White said.

If you missed the event and would like to donate, you can visit their website and press the “donate now” button.

