Photographer offers photo shoots to raise money for brain tumor center

Curtis Aho (far right) with brother-in-law (third from left) and family.
Curtis Aho (far right) with brother-in-law (third from left) and family.(Curtis Aho Photography)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One photographer is turning his passion into purpose.

On September 12, Curtis Aho will have multiple mini photo sessions in Marquette and the funds will be donated to the Upper Peninsula Brain Tumor Center.

Aho decided to do this to honor his brother-in-law who recently died from brain cancer after a four and a half year battle.

“Since his passing, he’s had people donate to the Brain Tumor center in his name, so I just want to keep that going,” Aho said.

It’s $75 for a 10-minute photo shoot of your liking and you will go home with five new edited pictures. For each additional picture, the cost will be $5.

To sign up, visit the Curtis Aho Photography Facebook page.

We're proud to be partnering with Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center to raise money for this amazing organization. This...

Posted by Curtis Aho Photography on Thursday, August 27, 2020

