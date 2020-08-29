Advertisement

Marquette Regional History Center hosts history paddle

Attendees learned about the natural history of the Dead River, identifying edible plants & more.
By Shawn Householder
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Marquette Regional History Center hosted a unique history paddle along the Dead River Saturday.

Museum Curator Jo Whittler kicked off the event with brief rundown of the history of the Dead River and its impact on local industry.

Attendees then set off upstream in their kayaks and canoes from the mouth of the Dead River at Clark Lambros Park.

Paddle guide and natural history expert, Sue Belinger offered details on the natural history of the Dead River, identifying edible plants and tips for navigating local waterways.

Museum Educator, Betsy Rutz says for those in attendance, the $15 donation was well worth having Belinger lead the discussion.

“She’s a natural history expert. She guides native plant walks and she’s been a sea kayak guide for many years. So her familiarity with the water runs very deep. She grew up paddling. She and her dad are featured in our outdoor recreation exhibit right now at the museum. We’re so lucky to have her as a guide. It’s a wonderful experience to get out with an expert paddle who also has that natural history background,” Rutz exclaimed.

It’s all part of the Marquette Regional History Center’s outdoor recreation exhibit and program series, which was made possible by a grant from the Michigan Humanities Council.

“The history of outdoor recreation is very important to our area. And the Humanities Council realized that. The history of the people, the humanities completely involve recreation. So the exhibit and the program series are all funded through that grant. So make sure you get out and see that exhibit because time flies as you know,” Rutz announced.

The outdoor recreation exhibit at the Marquette Regional History Center runs through mid-January and features recreation and sports that are key to the area. Those range from rock climbing, ice climbing, skiing, ice skating, bicycling, kayaking, canoeing, birders and more.

