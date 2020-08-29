Fall-like final weekend of August

Low pressure moving eastward through southern Canada will bring below-average temperatures, breezy northwest winds, considerable clouds and occasional showers to Upper Michigan this weekend. A few winks of sunshine are expected inland, well away from the Lake Superior shoreline both days.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, becoming mainly cloudy with intermittent light rain showers mainly over north-central and eastern Upper Michigan. Breezy with occasional gusts to 25-30 MPH.

Highs: Low to mid 60s north, with highs in the low 70s far south.

Sunday: Variable cloudiness with isolated light rain showers over north-central UP during the day. Negligible new accumulation expected. Continued seasonally cool.

Highs: Low to mid 60s north, near 70° south.

Monday: Not as cool and dry to start. But look for increasing clouds, scattered showers and limited thunder in the afternoon.

Highs: 70s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy, dry and mild to start. Clouds increase during the afternoon.

