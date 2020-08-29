Advertisement

‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 file photo, Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 file photo, Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer, his representative said. He was 43.

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Kansas girl’s killer 5th federal inmate executed this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Kansas girl’s killer Friday became the fifth federal inmate put to death this year, an execution that went forward only after a higher court tossed a ruling that would have required the government to get a prescription for the drug used to kill him.

News

The 2020 presidential race enters its final stage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Michigan is one of the states on the table.

News

You could help name the Marquette Police Departments next K9 unit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Marquette City Police Department is looking for some public input for a name for their newest K9 unit.

Coronavirus

1-year-old becomes Georgia’s youngest COVID-19 victim

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Department of Public Health included the suburban Atlanta boy in a table of deaths released Friday.

Latest News

News

A tale of two industries during COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
One business is booming, while another is declining.

News

Governor Whitmer signs executive order extending care facility restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-174, continuing the limited and temporary restrictions on the entry of individuals into health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities and juvenile justice facilities previously imposed by Executive Order 2020-156.

News

Negaunee resident overcome with nostalgia days after Vista Theater roof collapses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Negaunee residents revisit old memories of the Vista Theater and the Vista Theater Advisory Board give updates on the plans for Negaunee's iconic building since the roof collapsed Wednesday.

National

Ronnie Long, N.C. man who spent 44 years in prison, set free after rape conviction vacated

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Ronnie Long’s conviction was vacated on Thursday and he was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution shortly after 5 p.m.

News

Crash in Humboldt Township sends two to the hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The driver and passenger were trapped in the vehicle after crashing into trees along the side of the road.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Michigan COVID-19 cases top 100K

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Michigan reported 741 new cases Friday, so the state’s total cases are up to 100,699.