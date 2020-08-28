Advertisement

You could help name the Marquette Police Departments next K9 unit

Marquette City Police asks public to wear masks, follow guidelines.
Marquette City Police asks public to wear masks, follow guidelines.(Tyler Markle)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department is getting a new K9 unit and you have a chance to help pick the name. The department is getting a new German Shepard to replace Scud who recently retired.

They’ve narrowed it down to four names, K9′s Zues, Axel, Leo and Zepp. You can go to the department’s Facebook page and vote for your favorite. We spoke to the Marquette City Police Chief about the importance of the K9 units.

“We’ve had great support from our community in the past regarding our K9′s, they’ve been a great tool throughout our community not only for police work but for public relations as well so we wanted their input on naming the K9′s so we came up with a type of poll or contest on Facebook,” said Chief Blake Rieboldt.

The K9 will be multi-use including drug detection and officer protection. The MPD will announce the winning name once the K9 is delivered to the station.

