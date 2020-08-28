Advertisement

Virtual Law Enforcement Torch Run

All funds raised will go towards Special Olympics in Michigan.
Law Enforcement Torch Run participants in front of a fire truck. Photo taken last year.
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will be held virtually. From September 11 through the 18, participants can run, jog, walk or bike the Torch Run.

There is a $30 entry fee which includes a Law Enforcement Torch Run t-shirt. As you are participating, Escanaba Public Safety asks you to take a picture of yourself in your t-shirt.

All money raised will go towards helping Special Olympic athletes in Michigan.

“In Michigan, we got involved in 1984. The two main goals of Law Enforcement Torch Run is to raise awareness for the athletes who participate in special Olympics and also to raise funds for them,” said Tabitha Marchese, Detective Sgt. at Escanaba Public Safety.

Also coming up this Sunday is the Solar Plunge. Coronavirus canceled the Polar Plunge this year, but this is an opportunity to jump into some much warmer water.

To register or donate to the Law Enforcement Torch Run, click here.

Click here for more information on the Solar Plunge.

