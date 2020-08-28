Advertisement

The 2020 presidential race enters its final stage

Michigan is one of the states on the table.
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden(MGN)
By Matt Price
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that both political conventions are over, the stage is officially set for the 2020 presidential election between president Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

One of the states up for grabs is the state of Michigan, where Trump won by just over 10,000 votes...the smallest margin of victory out of every state he won in 2016.

GOP Spokesperson Paris Dennard, believes Trump could win the Great Lakes State yet again.

“The policies of Joe Biden are not going to benefit the people in Michigan,” Dennard said. “He will raise your taxes. That is something he is committed to doing.”

Dennard also has a message for Michiganders on why they should choose Trump over the former vice president.

“Michigan needs to know that when it comes to President Trump and the Republican Party,” he continued, “you have a champion and you have a friend who works everyday to keep you safe and keep you healthy.”

Biden, however, is winning in Michigan. He is currently up by six points (50%-44%) in a poll released last weekend by CNBC.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist believes Biden could run away with the state because of jobs within a certain industry.

“There’s a reason that the auto industry workers have been such strong supporters of Joe Biden,” Gilchrist explained. “It’s because Joe Biden showed up for the auto industry when the auto industry needed support from federal government.”

State democrats are currently optimistic about getting Biden back in the White House.

“We are going to do everything we can to make sure he is the next president and Kamala Harris is the next vice president,” he stated.

Gilchrist also said voters should choose Joe Biden and Kamala Harris because they will focus on us, not themselves.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

You could help name the Marquette Police Departments next K9 unit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Marquette City Police Department is looking for some public input for a name for their newest K9 unit.

News

A tale of two industries during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
One business is booming, while another is declining.

News

Governor Whitmer signs executive order extending care facility restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-174, continuing the limited and temporary restrictions on the entry of individuals into health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities and juvenile justice facilities previously imposed by Executive Order 2020-156.

News

Negaunee resident overcome with nostalgia days after Vista Theater roof collapses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Negaunee residents revisit old memories of the Vista Theater and the Vista Theater Advisory Board give updates on the plans for Negaunee's iconic building since the roof collapsed Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Crash in Humboldt Township sends two to the hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The driver and passenger were trapped in the vehicle after crashing into trees along the side of the road.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Michigan COVID-19 cases top 100K

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Michigan reported 741 new cases Friday, so the state’s total cases are up to 100,699.

Press Release

Hancock library receives grants, technology updates, new furniture

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Funds awarded from the Hancock Schools Foundation Board will aid in the purchasing of a 3-D printer, podcast recording supplies, and analog conversion equipment for a new memory lab.

News

Elevated PFAS levels found in ditch downstream of Johnson Controls, Tyco in Marinette

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
PFAS contamination has been detected in the Marinette and Peshtigo area in soil, sediment, groundwater, surface water, private drinking water wells and biosolids.

News

Lake Superior Community Partnership releases 2019 Marquette County Data Booklet

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The report includes data from over 90 different federal, state and private data sources to create a clear vision of the economic landscape within Marquette County.

News

Gov. Whitmer appoints Marquette Fire Captain to State Fire Safety Board

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Capt. Brian J. Talvensaari was appointed to represent organized fire departments in the Upper Peninsula.