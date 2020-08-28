The 2020 presidential race enters its final stage

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that both political conventions are over, the stage is officially set for the 2020 presidential election between president Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

One of the states up for grabs is the state of Michigan, where Trump won by just over 10,000 votes...the smallest margin of victory out of every state he won in 2016.

GOP Spokesperson Paris Dennard, believes Trump could win the Great Lakes State yet again.

“The policies of Joe Biden are not going to benefit the people in Michigan,” Dennard said. “He will raise your taxes. That is something he is committed to doing.”

Dennard also has a message for Michiganders on why they should choose Trump over the former vice president.

“Michigan needs to know that when it comes to President Trump and the Republican Party,” he continued, “you have a champion and you have a friend who works everyday to keep you safe and keep you healthy.”

Biden, however, is winning in Michigan. He is currently up by six points (50%-44%) in a poll released last weekend by CNBC.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist believes Biden could run away with the state because of jobs within a certain industry.

“There’s a reason that the auto industry workers have been such strong supporters of Joe Biden,” Gilchrist explained. “It’s because Joe Biden showed up for the auto industry when the auto industry needed support from federal government.”

State democrats are currently optimistic about getting Biden back in the White House.

“We are going to do everything we can to make sure he is the next president and Kamala Harris is the next vice president,” he stated.

Gilchrist also said voters should choose Joe Biden and Kamala Harris because they will focus on us, not themselves.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.