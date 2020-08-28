Advertisement

Storms move in later

A cool and windy trend for the weekend
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An area of low pressure will track across the area from the southwest. Ahead of it showers and thunderstorms will spread along the Wisconsin state line around midday. Then, expand to the east during the afternoon. A cold front will drop in tonight into tomorrow keeping some lingering light rain and drizzle around fro the eastern U.P. and ramping up winds. A northwesterly wind flow will dominate for tomorrow with gusts around 30mph along Lake Superior. This leads to some beach hazards including a high swim risk for Marquette and Alger counties. Another active pattern unfolds for the first week of the new month.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some could produce moderate to heavy rain

  • Highs: Mainly mid to upper 60s, low 70s south central

Saturday: Lingering light rain and drizzle across the eastern half. Otherwise, windy with gusts around 30mph out of the northwest

  • Highs: Low to mid-60s north, mid to upper 60s south

Sunday: Clouds decreasing and turning mostly sunny

  • Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

  • Highs: Around 70°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

  • Highs: Mainly 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

  • Highs: Low to mid 70s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers

  • Highs: 70s

