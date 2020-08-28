Storms move in later
A cool and windy trend for the weekend
An area of low pressure will track across the area from the southwest. Ahead of it showers and thunderstorms will spread along the Wisconsin state line around midday. Then, expand to the east during the afternoon. A cold front will drop in tonight into tomorrow keeping some lingering light rain and drizzle around fro the eastern U.P. and ramping up winds. A northwesterly wind flow will dominate for tomorrow with gusts around 30mph along Lake Superior. This leads to some beach hazards including a high swim risk for Marquette and Alger counties. Another active pattern unfolds for the first week of the new month.
Today: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some could produce moderate to heavy rain
- Highs: Mainly mid to upper 60s, low 70s south central
Saturday: Lingering light rain and drizzle across the eastern half. Otherwise, windy with gusts around 30mph out of the northwest
- Highs: Low to mid-60s north, mid to upper 60s south
Sunday: Clouds decreasing and turning mostly sunny
- Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
- Highs: Around 70°
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild
- Highs: Mainly 70s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
- Highs: Low to mid 70s
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers
- Highs: 70s
